"This photo series by Rose-Lynn Fisher captures tears of grief, joy, laughter and irritation under the microscope. Tears aren't just water. They're primarily made up of water, salts, antibodies and lysozymes, but the composition depends on the type of tear. There are three main types - basal tears, reflex tears, and weeping tears. As you can see, they can look incredibly different when evaporated and placed under a microscope. Images by Rose-Lynn Fisher, via the Smithsonian Magazine and ScienceAlert."

