Models Hoyeon Jung, Fran Summers and Carolina Thaler wearing tweed looks in the line-up backstage at the #CHANELFallWinter 2018/19 show. #PFW @hoooooyeony @fransummers @thalercarolina

A post shared by CHANEL (@chanelofficial) on Mar 6, 2018 at 1:30pm PST