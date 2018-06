❤️Turn a mess into a message....... We might have hit the jackpot by finding all this silicone from a 20 year old implant rupture through ultrasound mapping as shown in this selfie. Thank you Dr.Feng for holding my hand and leading the way #UncoveringTheMystery #ChronicLymeDisease #ExPlantSurgery @drfengclinic #MyHealthJourney #DeterminedToFindACure

A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Aug 7, 2015 at 9:46am PDT