When you are in a 'fix' often the fix is in you. ................. When any hunger or need doesn't get satisfied, our bodies keep asking for more. Today's meditation explains this dilemma: The hungrier you are, the hungrier you stay no matter how much food you eat. Mentally we are hungry for nourishing experiences. If you are nourished, the physical cravings stop. However you can't change what you aren't aware of. This means that you must connect your hunger to a real need that can actually be satisfied. That is how we end the hunger dilemma. When you apply self care to your real needs, life becomes much lighter. - Deepok Chopra

