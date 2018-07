Josh Wood Colour for the @maisonvalentino show in Paris this evening. 50 wigs, 3700 miles, 250 colour processes, 150 hours of prep, 11 team members, 7 models and one inspiration. Watch our story for the full creative process from start to finish, and find more of the show at @maisonvalentino ✨ photos by: @voguerunway @guidopalau @redken #joshwood #joshwoodhair #joshwoodcolour

A post shared by Josh Wood Colour (@joshwoodcolour) on Jul 4, 2018 at 1:11pm PDT