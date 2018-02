Koh Samui // Thailand Coconut trees 🌴So many of them. We rode 🚲 along miles and miles of off-road track with a great crew and then sipped on fresh cold coconuts. Whose adding Thailand to their 2018 Travel list?! 😬 📸 @mikecleggphoto ---------------------------------------------------- Spot the emoji back on today’s stories >> DM us if you think you found them all 😳🤯 and check the #linkinbio for our latest blog post featuring the #31daysveganbook ---------------------------------------------------- #howfarfromhome #travel #thailand #kohsamui #destinationdiscoveries #beautifuldestinations

A post shared by How Far From Home (@howfarfromhome) on Jan 7, 2018 at 8:52am PST