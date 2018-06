Indonesia is outstanding! I stayed there for a month and I haven't even seen 10 percent of it! This is one of the 17.504 islands of the country. If you want to see the same, (with the pink beach and the dragon of Komodo island), I did a tour called @albacruiseflores and they were really nice. I also recommend to eat at the fish market on the island of Flores. Thank you @phabme for the amazing picture! #momimfine #travel #backpacking #indonesia #asia #sun #smile #happy #wonderful_places #wonderful_location #tourtheplanet #passionpassport

A post shared by Jonathan Kubben Quiñonez (@momimfine) on May 31, 2017 at 10:46am PDT