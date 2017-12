Always got your back ❤️guys, how lucky am I that I get to have my own personal princess as a sister!!!??! Congratulations my beautiful G to be recognized as Glamour "Woman Of The Year" I am so lucky and proud to call you my best friend, sister and icon. The @glamourmag Awards were, yet again, so inspiring, emotional and powerful. Thank you to all of the genius, incredible, strong, mega inspiring, beautiful and unique women who spoke and congratulations to all of the women who were acknowledged for their bravery, talent and strength. Such a beautiful event ❤️ I love you GStar!

A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on Nov 14, 2017 at 10:40pm PST