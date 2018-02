Couldn’t be more proud @blakelively! 61 pounds in 14 months after baby number 2! - Doesn’t she look awesome? 👍👍👍👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 - #suitupwithdon on my @playbook_app - #blakelively #suitup #superherotraining #drive495

A post shared by Don Saladino (@donsaladino) on Feb 12, 2018 at 11:17am PST