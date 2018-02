I am WORTHY, I am FEARLESS, I have CONFIDENCE, I am BOUNDLESS, I am RESILIENT, I am POWERFUL, I am ALL ME. I am no longer bound by the chains that society has put on me to fit a certain mold that has been so confining and brainwashing. Thank You @si_swimsuit @mj_day for taking on the “In Her Own Words” Project and @taylorbphoto for creating it. You continue to break the glass ceiling in a world that is so very afraid to do so.

