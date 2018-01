Drake Bell hosts a backyard movie-a-thon every summer and this year he chose all 8 Harry Potter movies back to back. I think this pic was snapped right when Hagrid says “you’re a wizard, Harry” and all of us were pretty SHOOK by the news even though we already knew that Harry was a wizard LOL smdh #WoreOurHouseColors #WeGetIntoIt #RealHair #Supplements #MagicIsReal #SupplementsAreReal #AllMyHairFellOutTheNextDay

A post shared by Kirby Jenner (@kirbyjenner) on Jul 2, 2017 at 11:10am PDT