Happy 48th Birthday to the incredible Matthew McConaughey! Leave us a comment of your favorite Matthew McConaughey film or character. Mine is between Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club. "So you see every day, every week, every month and every year of my life, my hero’s always 10 years away. I’m never gonna be my hero. I’m not gonna attain that. I know I’m not, and that’s just fine with me because that keeps me with somebody to keep on chasing." -Matthew McConaughey-

A post shared by Must Act (@must_act) on Nov 4, 2017 at 10:20am PDT