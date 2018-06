A close-up detail of one tier of the cake. This tall tier was my favourite of the three because it was so simple. It was such an incredible honour to be able to display them on these gilt stands from the Royal family’s collection. The stylist side of me was thrilled to be able to work with such fine craftsmanship that has been so cared for over all these years. And while we always decorate with fresh flowers we always remove them before serving. They are purely for decoration.

A post shared by Violet By Claire Ptak (@violetcakeslondon) on May 19, 2018 at 10:57pm PDT